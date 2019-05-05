Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has reiterated that the ban on mini and medium-capacity buses, popularly known as coaster, for commercial purposes within the city centre, remains in force.

FCTA said the reminder became necessary, following the gradual resurgence of “rickety” buses in Abuja city centre, for commercial purposes.

Executive Secretary, FCT Transport Secretariat, Kayode Opeifa, in a statement released by the Head, Public Relations, Directorate of Road Transport Services (DRTS), Kalu Emetu, insisted that use of such buses within the city centre, was never recognised by Abuja’s city transportation Masterplan and cautioned the drivers to quit entering the city with such vehicles or face stiffer sanctions.

Emetu said Opeifa has directed officers and men of DRTS, also known as Vehicle Inspection Officers, to expedite enforcement, and insisted that such buses were never permitted to ply the roads in the city centre.

Opeifa said he has met with the leadership of the bus drivers’ association and other relevant unions on the matter, and appealed to them to caution their members against violating the transportation laws of FCT.

He blamed DRTS management for some of the lapses and urged them to work closely with other relevant security agencies to ensure that these classes of buses are removed from the city.

FCT administration had, about ten years ago, banned the use of mini buses popularly called “Araba,” from operating in Abuja city centre. It took extra efforts from FCT authorities, the Nigerian Police and other security agencies to enforce the regulation.