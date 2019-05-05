Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), said on Sunday, that the ban on the use of mini and medium-capacity buses popularly known as coaster, for commercial purposes within Abuja city centre remains in force.

It said the reminder became necessary following gradual resurgence of such “rickety” buses in Abuja city centre for commercial purposes, hinting that FCT authorities would soon begin arrest and prosecution of such bus operators.

Executive Secretary, FCT Transport Secretariat, Kayode Opeifa, in a statement released by the Head, Public Relations, Directorate of Road Transport Services (DRTS), Kalu Emetu, insisted that the use of such buses was never recognised by Abuja City transportation master plan and cautioned the drivers to quit entering the city with such vehicles or face stiffer sanctions from FCT authorities.

The statement indicated that Opeifa had given directive to officers and men of DRTS otherwise known as VIO to expedite enforcement, insisting that such buses were never permitted to ply the roads in the city centre.

Opeifa said he had met with the leadership of the bus drivers’ association and other relevant unions on the matter, and appealed to them to caution their members against violating the transportation laws of FCT.

He blamed DRTS management for some of the lapses and urged them to work closely with other relevant security agencies to ensure that these classes of buses were removed from the city.

FCT administration had, about ten years ago, banned the use of mini buses popularly called “Araba” from operating in Abuja city centre.

The action took a lot of efforts from FCT authorities, the Nigeria Police and other security agencies to enforce the regulation.