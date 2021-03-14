From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State Government has frowned at a publication in one of the national dailies (not Daily Sun) whereby Abia was described as one of the states that has defaulted in the implementation of the new minimum wage.

In a statement, Abia State commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi-Kalu it was unfortunate that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Deputy General Secretary, Bello Ismail could corroborate such report when the least worker in the state is earning above the N30, 000.

The statement said Abia state was the first in the south east region to have commenced payment of the new minimum wage to workers. Part of the statement read, “We are therefore lost as to how the national leadership of NLC is not aware of this fact which is verifiable and available within the media space including previous publications by The Guardian, and Abia civil servants who are their members.

“Abia State Government led by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, commenced implementation of the new minimum wage in January 2020 with the least paid worker in the state workforce earning above the minimum wage of N30,000.

“The least expected from the national leadership of NLC, before relying, compiling and publishing from the cited document on the status of the state with regard to the payment of the new minimum wage was to have called or cross checked with the local chapter of NLC or any state worker to verify the status”.

The statement called on the national leadership of NLC and the Newspaper in question to immediately verify and correct the misrepresentation of facts and apologize to the government and people of Abia State for the incorrect publication.