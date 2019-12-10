Okey Sampson, Aba

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has set up a joint negotiating committee on the implementation of new minimum wage.

A statement by Chief John Okiyi Kalu, Commissioner for Information, said the team headed by the Head of Service, was expected to conclude and submit its report to the governor by December 31.

Other members of the committee include Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance; Permanent Secretary/Executive Secretary, Planning Commission; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice and Permanent Secretary, Establishment/Pension who will serve as Secretary.

Others are Permanent Secretary, Local Government Service Commission; Auditor General of the State; Accountant-General of the state; Joint Council Chairman (Labour spokesman); TUC Chairman; NLC Chairman; NUT Chairman; NULGE Chairman; Chairman council 1; Chairman council 2 and Chairman Council 3.

The Committee will be inaugurated tomorrow by the Deputy Governor, Ude Oko Chukwu, in his conference room.