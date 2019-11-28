Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday, assured the workers that his administration will give serious consideration to the implementation of the new minimum wage.

Abiodun gave the assurance at the inauguration of the permanent secretariat of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), Ogun chapter, in Abeokuta.

While restating his administration’s commitment to the welfare of public servants, the governor promised to give the new minimum wage “serious and positive consideration.”

He, however, sought the support and cooperation of the worker to achieve the desired result.

“I have taken note of a number of your requests, including the minimum wage implementation. Let me assure you all that these and other issues will be given very serious and positive considerations.

“All we ask is the continued support, cooperation and dedication of all our public servants.

“For us as a government, we will not take our public servants for granted, because they are equal stakeholders in the building of our future.

“We are committed to the welfare of our workers, in terms of prompt payment of salaries, workers’ emoluments, human capacity development and other welfare schemes.

“Our administration has demonstrated commitment to the welfare of our public servants and we will ensure we look at those who deserve to be promoted.

“We are also determined to providing a conducive environment, and more importantly, have a robust engagement with our public servant,” the governor said.