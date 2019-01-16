Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye’s, Abuja

The Federal Executive Council (FEC), headed by President Buhari will, tomorrow, consult with the National Economic Council (NEC), headed by Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, over the N30,000 minimum wage.

The NEC comprises state governors and relevant ministries of government and the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, confirmed this to State House Correspondents at the end of an extra-ordinary FEC meeting which deliberated on the new national minimum.

Mohammed declined to give details of the one agenda meeting because the meeting was inconclusive.

He said the matter will still be forwarded to the NEC before further action would be taken.

Last year, Organised Labour said it was poised for a showdown with government when they insisted on nothing less than N30,000 as the new minimum wage in Nigeria.

But, most state governors have said they will go bankrupt if they pay more than the current minimum wage of N18,000.

Meanwhile, Buhari was issued a new security feature-enhanced international diplomatic passport following his launch of the new series of passports for Nigerians; as rolled out by the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).

NIS Comptroller General, Mr. Mohammad Babandede, handed Buhari the new passport after the president inspected the mobile processing stand mounted at the Villa by NIS officials.

Babandede explained to newsmen that the new passport not only has enhanced secuirty features but would bring discipline in the passport management system, although the new and the old passports would work concurrently; until the former expires.

The new passport, with 32 pages, Babandede said, would cost N25, 000 and $130 for Nigerians living abroad, that of 64 pages, for five years will cost N35, 000 and $150 abroad; while the 64 page version, with 10-year validity, will cost N70, 000 in Nigeria and $230 abroad.

“The new passport reform programme is weather friendly; International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) compliant; has polycarbonate technology that eliminates damage, and other security features, apart from the advantage of saving Nigerians in Diaspora the stress of frequent visits to Nigerian embassies for new passports,” the NIS boss added.