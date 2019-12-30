Bauchi State Joint Public Service Negotiation Council (JPSNC) has vowed not to compromise workers plight during negotiations on the N30,000 new minimum wage.

Chairman of the Council, Mr. Abdullahi Ibrahim, in a statement, yesterday, said organised labour in the state would not compromise on its responsibility of protecting the rights of the workers during the negotiations for the implementation of the minimum wage.

Ibrahim said negotiators on labour and government sides would ensure the interests of both parties are protected.

Ibrahim said negotiations was progressing steadily and he expressed the hope of a positive resolution being reached during the next meeting scheduled for December 31.

He said the date was the deadline given for the conclusion of negotiations on the new wage.

Ibrahim noted with satisfaction that the chairman of the committee, who is also the Head of Civil Service of the state, Alhaji Ahmed Ma’aji, ensured that the two sides were represented.

He called on civil servants in the state to remain calm and pray for the successful conclusion of the negotiations.

Ibrahim said organised labour would discuss the consequential adjustment of salaries of civil servants on grade level seven and above in the next meeting.