From Uche Usim, Abuja

Soothing news came the way of pensioners under the Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS) on Friday, as President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the payment of the consequential adjustment on their minimum wages, which began in 2019.

The Executive Secretary of the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), Dr. Chioma Ejikeme made the disclosure in Abuja at a media briefing.

According to her, with the presidential approval, PTAD has been empowered to start the upward adjustment of all pensioners’ benefits according to the approved template.

She explained that the adjustment of the new pension payment would start from May 2021, adding that the payment of the arrears will cover the period of the implementation of the minimum wage.

“Thus, it will start from April 2019. The arrears will be paid along with their monthly benefits starting from May payroll this year.

“On April 22 2021, I issued a press release to inform the general public on the sincerity of Mr. President to implement the consequential adjustment on the pension benefits through PTAD. I made it emphatically that the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) has no reason to go on protest because the matter has been finalized. True to that statement, we are here today to confirm that the consequential adjustment will be implemented from May 2021 payroll.

“As a responsible agency of government saddled with the responsibility of overseeing the payment of pension benefits to pensioners under the Defined Benefit Scheme and their welfare, we are encouraged to do more for our pensioners. We will continue to strive to improve the quality of their lives.

“PTAD will not request our senior citizens to pay any gratification to anybody before the money will be paid into their accounts. They should not give their account details to anybody either. They should report any scammer to security agencies and PTAD.

“We have concluded arrangements to send SMS to all pensioners informing them of the payment and to caution them on the activities of the pension scammers,” Ejikeme said.