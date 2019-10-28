Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The 36 state governors, under the umbrella of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), have said Minimum Wage consequential payments depend on the capacity of states.

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) had last week directed the National Income and Wages Commission to forward the approved Federal Government template to state and local governments on an advisory basis as, according to it, the new Minimum Wage law is a federal law.

The FEC presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo had also directed Minister of Finance Zainab Ahmed to effect payment of the new Minimum Wage on or before 31st December.

The chairman of the Forum and Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi said this at the end of a meeting of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) in Abuja on Monday.

Fayemi was responding to question to reconcile the NGF’s position with that of the Federal Gvernment.

“The FEC does not determine what happens in the states; states have their own state executive councils and that is the highest decision making body at the state level,” the Governor said.

“The Forum as the representative body of the states keenly followed what happened in the negotiations that transpired that led to that (Federal Government) template.

“As far as as we concerned, the best the Forum can do is to stick with what has been agreed with the states.

“States are part of the tripartite negotiations. States agreed to that N30,000 Minimum Wage increase. States also know that there will be consequential adjustment, but that will be determined on what happened on the state-by-state basis, because there are different number of workers at the state level, there are different issues at the state level.

“Every state has its own trade union joint negotiating committee and they will hold discussion with their state governments.

“You know that the day after this agreement was reached with labour, I was on record and I made the position of the governors clear, that for us this was a national Minimum Wage increase, not a general Minimum Wage review.

“Yes, that may necessitate consequential increment. We have no doubt about that, but that is a matter for the states to discuss with their workers.”

While reading the communique issued at the end of the meeting, Fayemi had also said that following a health update by the NGF Secretariat, the Forum commended the rapid response of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) in curbing the August yellow fever outbreak which broke out across parts of the country.

He said members pledged to commit counterpart resources to strengthen mass vaccination campaigns in their respective states.

Governor Fayemi also stated that members commended the progress made by state governments through their Social Health Insurance authorities to enroll and provide health insurance cover for citizens across the country in the last one year.

He revealed that state governments have registered over two million people compared to the five million Nigerians registered under the National Health Insurance Scheme over the last 14 years.

The Forum remembered Dr Stella Adedavoh, the physician who attended to ‘Patient 0’ during the Ebola Outbreak in 2014 in Lagos State.

“Dr Adedavoh died from Ebola virus on 21 st October 2014, but her memory lives on with the dream of ‘Healtheare for all Nigerians,” Fayemi said.

On Governor ernor Nasir el-Rufai’s ad hoc committee on excess crude and other special accounts, Fayemi said it is a National Economic Council (NEC) affair, saying that the committee should submit its report to the council on Tuesday.

Speaking on deductions from state government accounts over the bailout fund they rode from the Federal Government, Fayemi said state governors have no problem with the deductions, stating that “It has been deducted, as far as I’m aware, from state accounts.”