The Federal Government and Organised Labour yesterday finally agreed on a timeline of January 23, 2019, for President Muhammadu Buhari to forward a bill for the N30,000 minimum wage to the National Assembly for passage into law.

The agreement was signed in Abuja by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) president, Ayuba Wabba and president of Trade Union Congress (TUC), Bobboi Kaigama.

Wabba warned that if the bill is not transmitted on or before the date, the next step would be a total strike: “Yes, we had a lengthy meeting which ended early today before the protest rally.

“We trashed all contending issues and we agreed that all processes must be concluded on or before January 23 for the bill to be on the table of the National Assembly.”

Ngige said that the timeline of January 23 date was arrived at for the National Assembly members to return from Christmas and New Year recess on Wednesday, January 16, 2019.

“We have made progress for the bill to be transmitted to the National Assembly. It has been difficult to arrive at a date because there are processes to follow on the bill.

“We have to go to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) with a council memo on the bill. After that, we will go to the National Economic Council and the Council of State.

“We can’t control the FEC date, the same with NEC, but for the National Council of State, the President has to look at his own time-table and we inform past Heads of State and Justice of the Federation.

“This can take two weeks, but we are trying to see if we can accommodate all these meetings by next week because we cannot do Council of State meeting again this week. Immediately after that meeting (Council of State), we will transmit,” the Minister assured the labour leaders.

Meanwhile, warning strikes by labour rocked Abuja and state capitals throughout the country yesterday to protest the delay in transmitting the minimum wage bill to NASS by Buhari.

In Abuja, Wabba led a group of workers to present the letter of protest to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), for onward delivery to the President.

Lagos

The protest caused heavy traffic on Lagos roads, while many commuters were stranded at the various bus stops, just as Governor Akinwunmi Ambode and members of the State Assembly shunned the workers who were at the Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja, to deliver a letter from the central body.