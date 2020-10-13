Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

National Industrial Court in Akure, Ondo State, yesterday, granted an ex parte order restraining labour unions in Kwara State from proceeding on an industrial action over disagreements on the implementation of the new minimum wage.

The order granted by Justice D. K. Damulak of the Akure Division of the court, came as labour unions directed its members to proceed on an indefinite strike from today unless the government accedes to its requests. It was learnt that the ex parte order had been served on labour unions in Ilorin.

The government said it was willing to pay the minimum wage based on what its resources can accommodate without halting its delivery of infrastructure and public services to the rest of the population. It added that the local governments should also be allowed to negotiate what it can afford to pay based on its financial capacity.

Labour, however, insisted on the state government signing the same minimum wage agreement for state and local government workers.

In an affidavit filed at the industrial court in the suit No NICN/AK/53/2020, the government asked if it was lawful for it to sign an agreement affecting local government workers when it is not in control of LGAs finances nor expending its funds.

The case was instituted by Attorney General of Kwara State as plaintiff while the defendants includes the Nigeria Labour Congress, Trade Union Congress, Joint Negotiation Committee, Aliyu Issa Ore,State NLC Chairman, Ezekiel Adegoke,State TUC Chairman and Saliu Suleiman,JNC Chairman.The government prayed the court to declare that the local government was a separate tier of government with its own financial autonomy and which wages could not be determined by the state government, irrespective of some oversight powers the state government may have on them, just as the Federal Government also had some oversight powers on the states.

The court, among other things, granted an order of interim injunction restraining the “defendants/ respondents jointly and severally by themselves, their agents, servants, employees, workmen, privies or authorities how so ever described from declaring any strike or industrial action or embarking on the planned industrial action of any nature effective on the 12th and/or 13th day of October, 2020 or at any other date pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction.”

It also granted an order restraining the defendants from taking further steps in respect of the subject matter of the suit pending the hearing and determination of the motion. The court adjourned to October 20 to hear the motion.

Meanwhile, Kwara State Government has received relief materials from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) for victims of floods in parts of the state. This comes following efforts by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and federal lawmakers from the state.

The governor had visited the NEMA headquarters to seek urgent support for the victims.

In a meeting with the Governor mid-September, NEMA DG, AVM Muhammadu Muhammed (Rtd) had promised to urgently treat the request.

In a letter dated October 5, addressed to the Governor and copied to Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe, NEMA announced the approval of some relief materials for flood victims across Ilorin West, Ilorin East, Ilorin South, Asa and Ifelodun local government areas of the state.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajia Sadiya Umar Farouk, visited Kwara State, yesterday, to flag off the distribution of the (NEMA) relief materials.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, listed the relief materials to include 3,844 bags of rice, 12.5kg; 3,844 bags of beans,25kg; 3,844 bags of maize, 12.5kg; 384 kegs of vegetable oil; 641 cartons of seasoning; 320 cartons of tinned tomatoes; 192 bags of salt; 7,000 pieces of mattresses; 7,000 pieces of wax prints; 7,000 pieces of mosquito nets; 7,000 pieces of nylon mats; 7,000 pieces of blankets; 4,500 pieces of ceiling boards; 4,500 bags of cement; 4,500 bundles of roofing sheets; 1,500 packets of zinc nails and 500 bags of 3’ nails.