Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), yesterday, began indefinite strike over non-implementation of the new minimum wage by the Federal Government.

Daily Sun observed in Asaba that all public institutions were shut by labour leaders to enforce the action. Students of public schools were sent home as a result of the strike

There was, however, confusion at the federal secretariat along Okpanam Road where some workers were shut out following the locking of the entrance gate by unionists.

Some workers said there was no directive from the national leadership of NLC that they should proceed on strike, adding that they were surprised to find out that the entrance was locked.

“The latest we heard about the meeting between federal government officials and labour leaders was that discussions on the minimum wage implementation was adjourned to today.

“So, we are confused about this show by the state leadership of NLC. They should focus on state establishments and not federal agencies,” an aggrieved worker said.

Daily Sun further observed that the gate of the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA), Asaba, was also shut, just as the two state secretariat for civil servants and other government offices were under locked.

However, private offices including banks opened for businesses.

Reacting, the state secretary of the NLC, Innocent Ofoyeandi, said they got a directive from the national secretariat to embark on indefinite strike. He confirmed the picketing of various establishments including public and private sector to enforce the strike.