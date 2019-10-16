Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Delta State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has begun the enforcement of the indefinite strike it called for as a result of the non-implementation of the new Minimum Wage by the Federal Government.

Daily Sun observed in Asaba that public institutions were shut down by the labour leaders to enforce the strike, including public schools whose students were sent home soon after resumption on Wednesday morning.

There was however some confusion at the Federal Secretariat along Okpanam road, where some workers were shut out following the locking of the entrance gate by the unionists.

Workers who volunteered information said there was no directive from the national leadership of the NLC that they should proceed on the strike, adding that they were surprised to find out that the entrance was under lock and key.

“We are not part of the strike because we did not get a directive from the national leadership of NLC,” Daily Sun was told by a worker.

“What is going on in Delta is a state affair, but as you can see, they have already come here to picket this place even before the official time of resumption.

“The latest we heard about the meeting between Federal Government officials and labour leaders was that discussions on the Minimum Wage implementation was adjourned to today.

“So we are confused about this show by the state leadership of the NLC. They should focus on state establishments and not federal agencies,” the aggrieved and stranded worker said.

Daily Sun further observed that the gate of the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) was also shut, just as the two state secretariats for civil servants and other government offices were under lock and key.

Private offices, however, including banks and other financial institutions opened for business.

Reacting, the state secretary of the NLC, Innocent Ofoyeandi, said they had received a directive from the national secretariat to embark on the indefinite strike.

He confirmed the picketing of various establishments in both public and private sectors to enforce the strike.