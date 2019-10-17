Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The indefinite strike action embarked upon by workers in Delta State as a result of the non-implementation of the new minimum wage has been suspended.

The state chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) had on Wednesday directed workers in both federal and state establishments to proceed on the strike.

Office premises including the federal secretariat and state institutions were immediately shut on Wednesday by labour leaders in the state to enforce the action.

Besides, students who had resumed for the day’s academic activities were sent back home as the unionists picketed the schools.

But speaking on Thursday in Asaba, the state chairman of NLC, Goodluck Ofobruku said the strike was suspended by 12 noon on Thursday.

Ofobruku spoke to Daily Sun on the sidelines of the 5th Quadrennial State Delegates’ Conference of the Medical and Health Workers’ Union of Nigeria (MHWUN).

He said the suspension was a directive by the national leadership of NLC who prevailed on the state to soft-pedal and wait for the outcome of the ongoing negotiations.

The labour leader, however, stated that he has no regret enforcing the strike action as earlier directed, adding that they have been placed on red alert while awaiting the outcome of the negotiations.