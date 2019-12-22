WOLE BALOGUN, Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State government and labour unions will today(Monday) begin negotiation on the new minimum wage payable to workers of the state.

The federal government had given the directive that all the states must reach agreements with labour on the implementation of the N30,000 minimum wage on or before December 31.

This was contained in a letter from the Office of the Establishment and Service Matters dated December 20, signed by I. A Egbeyemi for the Head of Service, Mr Ayodeji Ajayi, which stated that the inaugural negotiation meeting would hold on Monday.

The statement urged members of the government side, the Joint Negotiation Committee and the observers “to attend punctually” .

The Senior Special Assistant to Ekiti State Governor on Labour Matters, Chief Oluyemi Esan, who confirmed the development on Friday, said, “We are hoping to hold our inaugural meeting on Monday”.

Esan, however, said rounding off the negotiations between government and labour in the state on or before the December 31 date prescribed by the national body of labour would depend largely on the mindset of labour.

He said, “Ending the negotiations on or before the December 31 date or not depends on labour because we don’t know their mindset. There must be mutual understanding between labour and government.

“The mindset of the state government is positive on the matter. We don’t have anything contrary, but it depends on the motive and the mind of labour. It is necessary for the two sides to be on the same page. If per adventure, they have the same mindset with the government, we can come up with resolution before the time.”

Esan assured that the Fayemi administration was working round the clock to better the lot of workers in the state.

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, had at a round table meeting with labour in the state recently raised hope of Ekiti workers on the minimum wage and assured to engender government – labour relationship through constant dialogue with labour leaders.

Fayemi said: “Since I have approved the composition of negotiation committee, the next thing is for the committee to commence negotiation within the shortest time and I promise to work on the outcome of the committee assignment”.

The governor, who reiterated commitment to workers’ welfare, particularly, offsetting arrears of salaries and wages as soon as there was the wherewithal to do so, also expressed optimism that salaries arrears and other allowances, including the 2015-2017 promotion arrears would be cleared with time.

The Head of Service, Mr Ayodeji Ajayi, advocated that the round table meeting be held at least twice a year to further strengthen relationship between labour and government so that workers could have better deal in the area of welfare.

The NLC State Chairman, Kolapo Olatunde, his TUC counterpart, Sola Adigun, and the State JNC Chairman, Kayode Fatomiluyi, said the round table meeting would bridge communication gap between labour and government.

Among the demands of the organized labour are outstanding arrears of salaries and financial benefit of promotions for 2015, 2016 and 2017 and review of the recent sack of about 800 workers at Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti and quick implementation of new minimum wage among others.