Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Government and labour unions will today begin negotiation on the new minimum wage for workers.

The Federal Government had given a directive that all states must reach agreements with labour on the implementation of the N30,000 minimum wage on or before December 31.

This was contained in a letter from the Office of the Establishment and Service Matters, dated December 20, and signed by I. A. Egbeyemi for the Head of Service, Ayodeji Ajayi, which stated that the inaugural negotiation meeting would hold today.

It was gathered that government representatives, the Joint Negotiation Committee and the observers were urged to attend punctually.

Senior Special Assistant to Ekiti State Governor on Labour Matters, Oluyemi Esan, who confirmed the development last Friday, said: “We are hoping to hold our inaugural meeting today.”

Esan, however, said rounding off the negotiations between government and labour in the state on or before the December 31 date prescribed by the national body of labour would depend largely on the mindset of labour.

He said: “Ending the negotiations on or before the December 31 date or not, depends on labour because we don’t know their mindset. There must be mutual understanding between labour and government.

“The mindset of the state government is positive on the matter. We don’t have anything contrary, but it depends on the motive and the mind of labour. It is necessary for the two sides to be on the same page. If peradventure, they have the same mindset with the government, we can come up with resolution before the time.”

Esan said the Fayemi administration was working round the clock to better the lots of workers in the state.

Governor Kayode Fayemi had, at a roundtable meeting with labour in the state recently, raised the hope of Ekiti workers on the minimum wage.

Fayemi said: “Since I have approved the composition of a negotiation committee, the next thing is for the committee to commence negotiation within the shortest time and I promise to work on the outcome of the committee assignment.”