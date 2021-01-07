Ekiti Government has signed an agreement with organised labour on the implementation of minimum wage and consequential adjustment for workers in core civil service and local government service as well as judiciary and health workers in the state.

The implementation of the consequential adjustment commenced in January 2021.

The new development is a product of a series of meetings between labour leaders and government negotiation team as well as meetings with Governor Kayode Fayemi at the tail end of last year.

In the new agreement which was jointly signed by the government negotiation team and labour leaders in the state on Tuesday, it was agreed that the salaries of officers in the civil service be adjusted.

Adjustment for GL13-17 will be implemented by the government based on the recommendation of the Economic Review Committee which will comprise labour and government representatives as allocation improves, while implementation for officers on GL 07-12 will commerce by January 2021.

Workers on Grade level 01 to 06 have been enjoying the new minimum wage since October 2019.

It was also agreed that government would not retrench, victimise or intimidate any worker as a result of the implementation and no labour leader would be penalised or sanctioned over roles played in the course of the negotiations.