Federal civil servants have been reassured thatchy would be paid arrears of their consequential adjustments of the new minimum wage.

A Director in the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), yesterday, that the payment had commenced with some workers in various ministries, agencies and departments receiving credit alert from their banks.

“To be frank with you, I have just received mine but hopefully other workers who have not received theirs will get it soon,” said the source who preferred to remain anonymous.

He urged workers to be patient, yet optimistic, as the arrears would be paid before the end of December as promised by the Minister, Mrs Zainab Ahmed.

Mr. Mohammed Sani of the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that although he had not been paid, some of his colleagues had gotten theirs. Sani also claimed that he saw the bank alerts of his colleagues.

The minister recently pledged that arrears of consequential adjustment for the new minimum wage would be paid to workers in December.

She said the Federal Government had made adequate provision to pay the arrears to its workers.

“I want to confirm to you that we have made adequate provision in the 2020 budget on the issue of minimum wage. And we are also planning to pay the arrears of the consequential adjustments in December,” she said.