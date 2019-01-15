Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) headed by President Buhari will on Thursday consult with the National Economic Council (NEC) headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo over the N30,000 minimum wage.

The NEC comprises state governors and relevant ministries of government and the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Minister of Information Lai Mohammed confirmed this to State House Correspondents at the end of an extraordinary session that deliberated on the new national minimum.

Mohammed declined to give details of the one agenda meeting because the meeting was inconclusive.

He said the matter will still be forwarded to the National Economic Council (NEC) before further action would be taken.

Recall that organised labour are poised for a showdown with the government as they insist on nothing less than a N30,000 minimum wage, which most state governors have said they will go bankrupt if they pay more than the current minimum wage is N18,000.

Meanwhile, President Buhari has issued a new security feature enhanced international diplomatic passport following his launch of a new series of passports for Nigerians rolled out by the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).

The Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) Mr. Mohammad Babandede handed Buhari the new passport after the President inspected the mobile processing stand mounted at the Villa by NIS officials.

Babandede explained to newsmen that the new passport not only has enhanced secuirty features but would bring discipline in the passport management system, although the new and the old passports work concurrently until the former expires.

The new passport, containing 32 pages, would cost N25, 000 and $130 for Nigerians living abroad, Babandede said; the one with 64 pages valid for five years will cost N35, 000 and $150 abroad; while the 64 page with 10-year validity will cost N70, 000 in Nigeria and $230 abroad.

The new passport reform programme is weather-proof, International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) compliant, has polycarbonate technology that eliminates damage, and other security features, apart from the advantage of saving Nigerians in the Diaspora the stress of frequent visits to Nigerian Embassy for new passports, the NIS boss added.