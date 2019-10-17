Bimbola Oyesola and James Ojo

THE meeting between the Federal Government and labour leaders dragged into the early hours of thursday morning as both parties were unable to reach an agreement over the new minimum wage.

They both met in Abuja in a final effort to stop the planned strike. The meeting started by 8p.m. yesterday, and dragged into this morning.

The Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress want the full implementation of the N30,000 new minimum wage and its consequential adjustment.

The government which approved the new wage before the last elections has failed so far to implement it.

Last week, labour threatened a nationwide industrial action if the government failed to show commitment to the full implementation of the new waThe Federal Government, had on Tuesday, tactically conceded to the demand for increase in the consequential adjustment of the new minimum wage.

But the increase was turned down by the representatives of the Organised Labour, thereby leading to the continuation of the meeting yesterday.

The main controversy is the percentage salary increase for certain categories of workers.Labour is demanding a 29 per cent salary increase for officers on salary level 07 to 14, and 24 per cent adjustment for officers on salary grade level 15 to 17. But the Federal Government presented a proposal of 11 per cent salary increase for officers on grade level 07 to14, and 6.5 per cent adjustment for workers of grade level 15 to 17.

Government later shifted from its earlier position by offering to pay consequential adjustment of 17 percent to workers on level 07 to level 14 from the initial 11 percent and 12 percent to Level 15 to 17.

However, the Secretary General of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), Basir Alade Lawal, said the figure proposed by government was unacceptable.

“We make some moves from both sides, but its premature to conclude on it. Government is bringing in some new proposition into it which we do not agree.”

The Labour leader said Organised Labour opted to go back to their leadership to discuss the implication of the new government proposition vis-a-vis what their early demand has been.

Meanwhile, negotiation to resolve the consequential adjustment continues today.

Deputy President of NLC, Amaechi Asugwuni, said at the meeting that will resume by 2pm, the grey area would possibly be resolved.

“The outcome of the meeting will depend on the commitments of government to areas not yet covered which are very crucial.

“We want government to see to the reason to shift ground so as to mitigate our resolve to go on strike,” he said.