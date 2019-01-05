The Minister of Labour, Dr. Chris Ngige, corroborated that the information about the meeting continuing on Monday because of the need to consult widely.

James Ojo, Abuja

The dialogue with Organised Labour to avert a nationwide protest slated for Tuesday, January 8, over the failure of the Federal Government to forward a bill on new minimum wage to the National Assembly by the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment was inconclusive yesterday.

The meeting which ended at 7.35 pm in the Conference Room of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, will continue on Monday according to the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba. He told journalists that there are some issues still outstanding and that need wide consultation with stakeholders before the decision to protest could go ahead or be reversed.

“We adjourned the meeting to resume on Monday. There is no conclusion yet, we need more consultation because the issue has gone beyond dialogue. At the end of the Monday meeting, we will take a final decision on the next step. We made it known that we are expecting a clean bill to be transmitted to the National Assembly, because the bill formed an integral part of the report of the tripartite committee,” he pointed out.

The Minister of Labour, Dr. Chris Ngige, corroborated that the information about the meeting continuing on Monday because of the need to consult widely. According to him, the meeting was not deadlocked. “We are making progress and it is a substantial one, and that is on the transmission of the bill to the National Assembly,” he said.