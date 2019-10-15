Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The National President of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) Sanusi Abdul-Fari, has expressed optimism that the Federal Government(FG) and Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) would harmonise their differences to avert the indefinite strike by the NLC over the N30,000 minimum wage.

NLC had vowed to embark on indefinite strike, if the federal government refused to accept its demands regarding the consequential increase in the salaries of workers following the increased new minimum wage of N30,000.

But fielding questions whether IPMAN would join if NLC declares a strike action, Abdul-Fari, insisted the industrial issues would be resolved before the expiration of the ultimatum given by the NLC, adding “there shouldn’t be any need for Nigerians to ponder if a strike is called by the NLC or whether the IPMAN would join or not join in solidarity with the apex trade union”.

The National President who spoke with reporters in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, on Tuesday, shortly after the election and swear in of new executive of the IPMAN, Ogun State branch, noted “there may not be any strike to warrant a solidarity strike from IPMAN”.

According to him, the Federal government would harmonise everything to bring an amicable solution to the issue at the end of the day.

He disclosed further that the IPMAN in conjunction with a sister union, had discussed with the Federal Government over the deplorable access roads to petroleum depots across the country and its impact on their operations, hoping the FG would address the challenges soon.

Abdul-Fari, urged the new executive officers for Mosimi depot,Ogun State, to always adhere to the provisions of the IPMAN constitution in all their engagements and strive to serve the people diligently.

The 11-man executive officers of the Ogun IPMAN has Femi Adelaja as Chairman, Alabi Mahmud Sadiq, General Secretary and Olaoluwa Folalu as the Legal Adviser of the association.