Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has repelled a strike action about to be taken by organised labour in the state, naming his deputy, Dr Manassah Daniel Jatau, to lead a 15-member committee to negotiate the implementation of the newly signed national minimum wage and the consequential adjustments in the state.

It was earlier rumored on Tuesday in Gombe metropolis that the state chapter of the Nigeria Labor Congress (NLC) and other labour union had commenced mobilization to embark on a warning strike to draw the attention of the state government on the need for the implementation of the new minimum wage and its consequential adjustments.

However, according to Ismaila Uba Misilli, the senior media aide to Governor Yahaya, the Governor approved the constitution of the negotiation committee and that a memo issued by the state head of civil service, Alhaji Bappayo Yahaya, indicates that the committee was mandated to look into the possibility of implementation of the new minimum wage: “As it affects the Core Civil Servants and others in the state. It is also to determine the consequential adjustments for Core Civil Servants on GL. 07-17 and others.”

He said while the committee is mandated to co-opt more members deemed suitable for the successful conduct of the assignment, members approved for the committee by the state governor include: the Chairman, Deputy Governor Manassah Daniel Jatau, Alhaji Ibrahim Dasuki Jalo, the Commissioner, Ministry for Local Governments and Chieftaincy Affairs; Mohammed Gambo Magaji, Commissioner, Ministry of Finance; Dr Ishiaku Mohammed, Special Adviser (SA) to the Governor on Budget, Planning and Development Partners Coordination; Yusuf Daudu Kaltungo, Director General, Bureau of Public Service Reform and Zainab Abdulkadir Rasheed, Permanent Secretary/Solicitor General, Ministry of Justice.

Misili reveals that other members are: “Muhammad Buba, State Auditor General; Aliyu Mahdi Mele, Auditor General for Local Government; Mohammed Seyoji Jibril, Permanent Secretary, Establishment and Service Matters Department and Umar Babagoro Bello, Permanent Secretary/Accountant General.

Also to serve on the committee are Mohammed Manu Malala, Permanent Secretary, and Local Government Service Commission; Joint Public Service Negotiation Council (JNC); Representative of Federal Ministry of Labour and Productivity; Dr. James Madi, Director, Hospital Services while Barr. Caleb Ubale, Special Adviser, Legal Matters will serve as Secretary,” Misili stated in a statement issued on Christmas Eve.