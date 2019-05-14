Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

One month after President Muhammadu Buhari signed the national minimum wage bill into law, the Federal Government on Tuesday inaugurated the N30,000 new National Minimum Wage implementation committee.

The committee has four weeks to conclude and submit its report.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation Boss Mustapha inaugurated the committee to negotiate the Consequential Adjustment in Salaries arising from the new National Minimum wage.

The committee is chaired by Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita, with the SGF as the alternate chairman.

Members of the committee from the government side are the ministers of Labour and Employment, Budget and National Planning, Education, Health and Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.

Members also include 10 representatives from the Labour union among others.