Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Nigeria Labour Congress(NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) have directed their union’s leaders across Kebbi state to mobilize workers for indefinite strike over the inability of State government to meet up with their demands.

The Labour, have given ultimatum to the state government to implement consequential adjustments of N30,000 minimum wage, implementation and improvement of 2019 annual leaves and retirement entitlements among others demands.

It could be recalled that Kebbi State government had approved the implementation of the N30,000 new minimum wage to workers immediately President Muhammadu Buhari assented to the new wage bill last year.

While briefing newsmen after the extra large SEC meeting held on Thursday at Labour House, Birnin Kebbi the Kebbi State Chairman of NLC,Comrade Umar Halidu AlHassan disclosed that all members of the Union have been told to prepare for industrial action on Tuesday next week.

He said: ” We are here together today to discuss the ultimatum we gave Kebbi State government on our demands and its will lapses by Monday next week by 12 pm. That is why we summoned extra large SEC meeting to inform our members about the situation.

“There was no positive responses from the government in respect of our demands. So, in short,we have directed them to go and mobilize ahead of our industrial action which is coming on Tuesday insha Allahu”.

AlHassan told newsmen that, the Congress only received an invitation letter for a meeting from the Head of Service of the state yesterday ( Wednesday) saying that, ‘ ” this can’t stop us from going on with strike “.

Collaborating the NLC position,the Chairman of TUC in the State,Comrade Hussaini Maisamari Yelwa while briefing newsmen insisted that, all the unions under the Congress have been mobilize to join the strike.

According to him, ‘We do not isolated any Union, everybody have been mobilize to partake in this exercise. So, there is no isolation in whatsoever”.

Yelwa added that, if the State government later meet up with their demands, satisfied with their offers, the Congress might rescinded its action by calling for immediate meeting to deliberate on it and the next action to be taken.

Earlier, Kebbi State Chairman of National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives,Comrade Kilani Abdulwaliyu declared the reediness of members of the association to complies with the directive of the Labour Congresses.