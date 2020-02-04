John Adams, Minna

Following the expiration of the 21-day ultimatum given to Niger State Government by the organized labour for the full implementation of the N30,000 minimum wage, the group has directed all civil servants in the state to proceed on an “indefinite strike action with effect from today.

The labour union said the directive was in compliance with the resolutions reached at the Emergency Joint States Executive Council (SEC) Meeting of Niger State Organized Labour last Wednesday.

In a letter to this effect, signed by chairman, Yakubu Garba and Secretary, Tanimu Yunusa, yesterday, stated that the strike shall be comprehensive and will remain in force until the government addresses all its demands.

Apart from the full implementation of N30,000 new minimum wage, the labour insisted that the government must among other things, “demonstrate a clear and adequate commitment on pension policy and administration in Niger State.

“Immediate resumption of payment of all outstanding Annual Leave Grants for the year 2019 to desirable workers at both the state and local government areas”.

Labour, therefore, advised all its members not to engage in any form of protest as they are to remain at home and await further directives.