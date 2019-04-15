Organised Labour has demanded the immediate signing of the N30,000 monthly National Minimum Wage Bill into law by the executive to put a smile on the faces of millions of Nigerians.

Workers, under the aegis of the Trade Union Side (TUS) of the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council (JNPSNC), said President Muhammadu Buhari must, as a matter of urgency, sign the new wage into law to ameliorate sufferings of Nigerians, especially workers.

Labour emphasised that, since the House of Representatives and the Senate have approved N30,000 monthly National Minimum Wage recommended by the Tripartite Committee on the National Minimum Wage, Buhari should do the needful by signing the bill into law.

The TUS chairman, Comrade Abdrafiu Alani Adeniji, and the secretary, Comrade Alade Bashir Lawal, stressed that the Tripartite Committee on National Minimum Wage and the National Assembly had done a good job by approving N30,000 as monthly minimum wage and deserved commendation.

The union said, “All that is now left is for Mr. President, as the father of the nation, to sign the bill into law and bring the national minimum wage saga to a positive conclusion.

“The Nigerian people, including millions of workers, gave President Buhari a resounding victory at the polls for his second term in office and as such we expect Mr. President to reciprocate this gesture by signing the N30,000 monthly National Minimum Wage bill into law without further delay.”

According to the TUS, the current N18,000 monthly minimum wage has become very much inadequate and workers are finding it extremely difficult to cope with daily challenges thrown up by skyrocketing prices of goods and services.

It maintained that this underscores the need for the President to sign into law the N30,000 minimum wage bill so that appropriate bodies that will work out the consequential adjustments arising from the new minimum wage can be put in place.

“The state and local governments should also be prepared to implement the national minimum wage so as to boost the morale and productivity of their workers,” the union said.

The TUS urged the three tiers of government to realise that the welfare of the people was the main reason why governments exist in the first instance.

“They should, therefore, take special interest in the well-being of their workers that oil the wheels of government by implementing the new national minimum wage as soon as it become law” the labour leaders said.