Organised labour, under the auspices of the Trade Union Side (TUS) of the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council (JNPSNC), has commended stakeholders that participated in the just-concluded negotiations on consequential adjustment arising from the N30,000 monthly national minimum wage, which President Muhammadu Buhari signed into law on April 18, 2019.

Acting chairman of the TUS of the JNPSNC, Comrade Anchaver Simon, and the secretary, Comrade Alade Bashir Lawal, in a statement, noted that representatives of government and organised labour exerted a lot of energy, dedication, and intellect during the prolonged negotiation on consequential adjustment, before reaching an agreement acceptable to both parties.

“It is necessary to commend millions of workers at the federal and 36 states public service for their patience, understanding, and for the confidence they reposed in the leadership of the TUS of the JNPSNC to carry out the negotiation to its logical conclusion.

“We also wish to put on record the marvellous role played by the leadership of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) and that of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in ensuring a successful negotiation,” the union said.

The TUS equally hailed the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, for properly managing the trade dispute when the government side tried to derail the negotiation, leading to marathon meetings in his office before agreement could be reached.

“We are particularly glad that the labour minister has urged all employers covered by the 2019 National Minimum Wage Act to commence payment, failing which the trade unions should declare trade disputes against such employers at the ministry or drag them to the National Industrial Court,” the statement added.

According to the TUS, the acting head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Folashade Yemi-Esan, also deserved commendation for bringing her motherly disposition to bear on the negotiation process and for assuring the nation that necessary arrears would be paid.

“We also wish to advise that, since the 2019 National Minimum Wage was signed into law by Mr. President on April 18, 2019, the implementation should start from that date so as not to trigger off another avoidable round of agitation by Public Service employees and their trade unions,” the union emphasized.

It expressed the hope that all sides at the negotiations had learnt lessons that would enable them avoid similar mistakes in future, including attempts by some fifth columnist on government side to derail collective bargaining process.

“We are also glad that government has taken note of the need for a general salary review in the public service. We are looking forward to this review and we hope that the Federal Government will keep to its promise, which was made during the negotiation of consequent adjustment,” the union said.