James Ojo, Abuja

The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have called for a meeting of the committee negotiating the relativity and consequential adjustments arising from the minimum wage of N30,000 for the least paid workers in the country.

In a joint letter to the Secretary to the Government of Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, the unions said a meeting had become imperatives so as to head off a major industrial crisis.

President Muhammadu Buhari signed into law, the minimum wage on April 18, 2019, but its implementation is yet to commence due to dispute over the template offered by the technical committee of the Federal Government.

The letter signed by NLC president, Ayuba Wabba and TUC president, Quadri Olaleye read: “We bring to you the warm compliments of the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress as well as wish to refer you to the letter of the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council dated 16/07/19 and referenced JNPSNC/TUS/VOL.V/402 on the stalemated discussion between the Council and the Government on the relativity/ consequential adjustment of salaries arising from the national minimum wage of N30,000 per month.

“We would wish to express our concern and dismay about this needless stalemate. We would wish to commence this letter by first commending Mr President for setting up this committee in which we all had confidence to expeditiously work out the modalities for relativity and any other consequential effect that may arise from the new national minimum wage.

“Our optimism was hinged on the fact that this would not be the first time we would be having this type of committee.

“We are however worried by this stalemate, and must in all honesty, point out that what the government is offering is far too small to be acceptable.

“We recall that in the immediate past exercise, 53 per cent relativity was used across board. The resort therefore to unnecessary obduracy by the government’s team is neither helpful nor reflective of precedence.

“The option of a staggered implementation conveyed in a press statement by the Chairman of the Salaries and Wages Commission is similarly not in good faith, for the notion of staggered implementation is both divisive and catastrophic.

“It is important to note that the national minimum wage has always been implemented holistically in acknowledgement of the fact that we all go to the same market.

“In light of this and the need to head off a major industrial crisis, we would urge you to do all that is necessary to ensure that the meeting of the Committee is reconvened with NLC and TUC.

As we await your necessary action, please accept the assurances of our highest esteem.

Last week Tuesday, President Buhari ordered the payment of the minimum wage to workers earning less than N30,000 through the chairman of National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission, Dr Richard Egbule. But the Head of Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita has blamed labour for the delay in the payment of the minimum wage.

She described as unrealistic the percentage increase being demanded by workers representatives.