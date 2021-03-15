LABOUR leader and member, National Salaries, Incomes, and Wages Commission (NSIWC), Issa Aremu, has said some lawmakers and governors lack sufficient knowledge of what the 1999 Constitution says about labour issues as it borders on minimum wage.

Aremu, who is also as Vice President, Industrial Global Union, at a press conference, yesterday, specifically described as “unhelpful, uninformed and diversionary” the controversial bill sponsored by Garba Mohammed representing Sabon Gari Federal Constituency, Kaduna State, which seeks to move minimum wage from exclusive to concurrent legislative list.

The bill had passed its second reading without a public hearing at the House of Representatives in February, a situation that infuriated labour to protest against it as lacking in transparency and accountability.