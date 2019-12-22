Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has constituted a committee to negotiate with Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) on the N30,000 national minimum wage.

He made this known during a quarterly interactive session he held with people of the state at the Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State (BCOS), Orita-Bashorun, Ibadan, yesterday, which was also transmitted live by many radio stations in the state.

According to Makinde, the committee was constituted on Friday and members of the committee have started engagement with the labour union, saying his administration has been very open with the workers on how much revenue the state has been getting from the Federal Allocation and Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), which, he said accounted for the peace between the government and labour unions in the state.

The governor explained that payment of salaries has been designated as first line charge from money accrued to the state and that the salaries would not be paid alone without his administration delivering good governance to the people and ensure development in the state.

On the civil servants that were confirmed to have been unjustly sacked by the former administration in the state, Makinde stated: “The Executive Council of the state has given an approval that those that were sacked illegally should be restored to their positions. I am sure the Head of Service is listening. I know that the process is on. All the necessary documentations are being done presently. As soon as they are through with the documentation, they will be recalled.”

The governor stated that his administration has made a provision of N300 million in the 2020 budget for the 10 local governments in Oke-Ogun political division of the state to access and watch BCOS television clearly, adding that if the project was not completed by the first quarter of 2020, it would be completed by the second quarter. Makinde said his administration would explore agricultural sector to expand economy of the state, saying when his administration awarded total reconstruction of Moniya Iseyin Road, “it is agriculture that we have in mind.