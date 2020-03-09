National Association of Academic Technologist (NAAT) has called on the Federal Government to avoid Industrial unrest in the educational institutions by implementing the minimum wage for its members.

The union said in a statement signed by Dr. Mafuyai Godwin Magit, the Public Relations Officer that it was strange that even when its members had enrolled with the IPPIS, they were yet to benefit from the minimum wage.

“NAAT frowns at government inability to implement as well as pay arrears of minimum wage which was peacefully agreed upon despite repeated assurances by the Minister of Finance to effect this not later than December 31, 2019.

“NAAT also believed that it joined the IPPIS in good faith complying with overnment directives, but to its dismay government has not been consistent in its obligation of payment of salaries, unions checkup dues and other obligatory deductions as it concern academic technologist in universities and indeed those in other tertiary institutions,” the statement reads.

The union therefore called on the government to keep to its promise to implement and pay the arrears of the consequential salary adjustment as applicable to academic technologists in the universities.