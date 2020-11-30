Bimbola Oyesola , [email protected]

The Non Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) has mandated President Muhammadu Buhari led Government to ensure that all States and Local Governments implement the approved National Minimum Wage, including the consequential adjustments and relativity as packaged.

This is amongst several resolutions by the union’s Schools and Colleges Trade Group at its Council meeting held recently in Lokoja, Kogi state.

The union expressed concern over the refusal of some State Governors to fully implement the salary package, including some State Governors still buying time to delay implementation.

The group in its resolutions frowned at the case of a State Governor reported to have prepared an inferior salary template which he now implements to his State Civil Servants and Staff of the State own Tertiary Institutions without recourse to the illegality of his action and fair labour practices.

Further on payment of salary, the Council-in session condemned in strong terms, the attitude of some State Governors that abused the reasoning that informed series of bailout funds given them for payment of salaries owed workers as well as gratuity and pension owed retirees in the past years across the country.

It therefore condemned the continuing manner the already impoverished innocent workers were made scapegoats through indiscriminate staff screening purportedly aimed at fishing out Ghost Workers by some state governors.

According to the union, these state governors on their part, failed to promptly pay salaries at all levels for several months.

The Council in-session equally called on the Governor and Government of Kogi State to effect full, payment of salaries of SUBEB staff which before now, are being paid in percentages (%), ranging from 25%, 48%, 50% and 85% respectively.

“Council similarly appealed for the full payment of some Post Primary Schools Staff being owed arrears of several months’ salaries,” the resolutions added.

The union however called for continuing intervention of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on non-payment and irregular payment of workers’ salaries by some State Governors, prompt release of deductions, particularly pension, check-off dues, welfare scheme and workers cooperative fund etc. as well as other critical areas.

The union expressed that NLC as a Labour Centre is the last hope of the common man, hence must make its voice louder and its action more pronounced as unfolding events have shown that people in the political class are not sensitive enough to the feelings and plight of the poor masses.

On the approval of special salary package and extension of service to 65 years as well as some incentives for teachers in the basic and Post Primary Schools, the union said it was a commendable act by the presidency as it would enhance teaching and learning in the country.