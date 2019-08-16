The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has dispelled ongoing reports that negotiations between the organised labour and the Technical Committee on Consequential Adjustment of the new minimum wage had stopped.

The NLC National President, Ayuba Wabba, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, yesterday that the negotiations were still ongoing.

He said even although the NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) were not directly involved in the negotiations, they would step in if any disagreement occurred.

The new minimum wage bill was signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari in April.

However, deliberations were ongoing as the issue of relativity/consequential adjustment of salaries still persisted.

The Federal Government had on May 14 inaugurated the relativity/Consequential Adjustment Committee which in turn set up a Technical Sub-Committee to work out the template for the adjustment of salaries of Public Service Employees.