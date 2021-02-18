From Benjamin Babine, Abuja

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has instructed members in states where the new N30,000 minimum wage has not been implemented to begin industrial action immediately.

It disclosed this, yesterday, in a statement by its National President, Ayuba Wabba and General Secretary, Emmanuel Ughoaja at the end of its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting.

The union called the refusal of some state governments to pay the new national minimum wage as an act of criminality, betrayal of the oath of office sworn by state chief executives and a dangerous adventure in anarchy.

“NEC-in-session directed all states where the national minimum wage of N30000 is yet to be paid to immediately proceed on industrial action

“NEC also calls for the reduction of the cost of gas to 1.5 cents and also the scrapping of the use of U.S. and Nigeria inflation rates to determine the cost of gas to GENCOs. NEC also called on government to step up on the mass distribution of meters to electricity consumers all over Nigeria,” the union stated.

“NEC reiterated the traditional position of congress that government should rehabilitate and revamp Nigeria’s local refineries as a sustainable solution to incessant increases in the pump price of petrol. NEC also demanded that the template used in determining the pump price of PMS which includes inbuilt charges and inflationary trend should be reviewed to the benefit of Nigerians. NEC called for modular refineries in order to bring down the price of diesel.”