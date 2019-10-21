Organised labour has said the successful completion of the consequential salary adjustment for public sector workers, based on the new national minimum wage without strike was a victory for all Nigerian workers.

Recall that in the early hours of October 18, 2019, the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council (JNPSNC) – Trade Union Side – reached a compromise with the Federal Government on the implementation of the new minimum wage.

The NLC and Trade Union Congress (TUC) in a separate statements said it was heartwarming that the process was eventually rewarding.

The NLC president, Ayuba Wabba, said, “We must say, as always, we disappointed the antics of those whose interest lies elsewhere than the common goal of protecting and advancing the interest of ordinary Nigerian workers.

“We wish to emphasize that the hard-won salary adjustment will benefit all categories of workers, including those in the military and paramilitary services.”

Wabba stated that, apart from workers, the recent salary increase will also benefit ordinary citizens, especially those in the informal sector as the increase in the available disposable income of workers would translate to stronger purchasing power for the people.

He, however, noted that it will only be sustainable if traders and providers of essential services refrain from artificial inflation of the prices of goods and services.

He said, “It makes more sense to sell more at a stable price than sell little or nothing at inflated prices. Certainly, we have learnt from our past mistakes that inflation of prices with adjustment in salaries is a roulette game in which the downtrodden masses are the victims.

“We also call on government to refrain from introducing counter-productive economic policies and decisions that would erode the recent wage gain achieved by workers. Any further increase in the prices of petroleum products, electricity tariff and personal income taxes would amount to collecting with the left hand what is given to workers with the right hand. The leadership of organized labour will resist such move.”

The NLC president said, after concluding with the Federal Government, it is expected that all employers of labour in the public sector must ensure that all the necessary formalities for a smooth implementation of the negotiated salaries based on the new national minimum wage are carried out with immediate effect.

He added, “While commending state governments that have already commenced implementation of the new national minimum wage, we urge that the implementation should be a product of collective bargaining process in line with ILO Convention 98 on Organizing and Collective Bargaining.

“Furthermore, all employers of labour in the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as well as the organized private sector are expected to complete the implementation process of the new national minimum wage and consequential wage adjustment forthwith.

“State councils of the NLC are hereby directed to offer leadership and work harmoniously with the TUC and JNPSNC and all unions to ensure effective implementation of the new national minimum wage and the consequential salary adjustment that must be reached through a process of collective bargaining.”

In the same vein, the TUC said although it was a rough road, they were happy that an agreement had been signed. President of the congress, Quadri Olaleye, said it was not an easy journey, but it is now over, adding that government’s team should be appreciated for their wisdom and sincerity.

“We commend the Head of Service of the federation, Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan, and her team for their sincerity. Though they argued that government cannot afford to meet our earlier demand of N30,000 minimum wage across board because of the economic situation in the country, but we made them understand that some people cannot be more Nigerian than others,” he said.

If we are tightening our belts, government should also do so.”

“By the agreement reached, the core civil servants:- GL 7 (23.2%), GL 8 -(20%), GL 9 – (19%), GL 10-14 – (16%) and GL 15-17 (14%).

Others, GL -7 (23.2%) like above; 8-14 shall earn (16%) and 15-17 (10.5).

“As an organization and a major stakeholder in the Nigerian project we believe that the parties have done well. We shifted grounds and that is why we were able to resolve things without major injuries. It is a win win situation.

The TUC boss said he is particularly happy with the agreement because it has addressed some salary discrepancies and overlapping that the workers have agitated so much about.

“This is a unique agreement and we promise to build on that by God’s grace,” he added