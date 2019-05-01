The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said signing of the N30,000 minimum wage bill by President Muhammadu Buhari should not be justification for any form of bullying or victimisation against Nigerian workers.

The party, in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, to mark Workers Day celebration, said the All Progressives Congress-led administration must elevate its discourse in understanding that workers’ welfare is not tied to a minimum wage but in creating conducive working environment, established capacity-building and reward system among others.

“It is however, unfortunate that, at the time Nigerian workers should have been getting ready to enjoy the benefits of a new order, under Atiku Abubakar, the nation is being set back by the ills of electoral manipulations.

“The PDP, nevertheless, urges the Nigerian workers not to be despondent, as the mandate, which was freely given to Atiku Abubakar, will be retrieved at the tribunal.

“The party therefore, calls on workers, as patriotic Nigerians, to continue to put in their best in serving the nation even as it wishes them a happy Workers Day,” the PDP said.