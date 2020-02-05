Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Organised Labour and the Ogun State Government have agreed on the payment of N30,500 minimum wage for workers in the state with effect from the 1st of January.

In a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on the agreement reached and signed on Tuesday night by the representatives of Organised Labour comprising Joint Negotiating Council (JNC), Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress ( TUC) and The Head of Service, Tpl (Mrs) Amope Chokor, who led Government delegation, both parties also agreed on the Consequential Adjustment of 27 per cent for grade level 07, GL 08 (20%), GL 09 (19%), GL 10 to 14 (15%) and GL 15 to 17 (14%).

Speaking after signing the MOU, the Head of Service commended Organised Labour for their support and understanding within the past eight weeks of negotiation and thanked the governor for the good gesture.

“We thank God for the past eight weeks and finally, we have agreed with the labour and we thank his Excellency, the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun MFR, for approving N30,500 minimum wage for workers. We believe that this good gesture of government will make our workers be more productive and efficient, and it will translate to more effective service delivery in the State; so that the people can benefit from it” the HoS said.

Speaking on behalf of Organised Labour, the chairman, JNC, Olanrewaju Folorunsho, thanked the governor for taking the bold step in approving the minimum wage.

While appreciating the workers for their patience during the negotiation, he charged them to reciprocate the gesture by working hard to bring more wealth to Ogun State.

On his part, the Chairman, NLC, Emmanuel Bankole, said that the agreement was signed in the interest of the workers of the state after they considered its affordability and sustainability, saying “it would be a morale booster for the workers in general.”