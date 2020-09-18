Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Organised Labour in Ogun State has called off the one-week warning strike over the non implementation of the new minimum wage.

The State Chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Emmanuel Bankole, announced the suspension of strike on Friday, shortly after representatives of Labour signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the representatives of the state government at the Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, the state capital.

State government representatives at the meeting included the Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi; Head of Service, Mrs. Selmot Ottun; Chief of Staff, Shuaib Salisu; Commissioner for Finance, Dapo Okubadejo, Special Adviser on Public Communications, Remmy Hazzan, among others.

Bankole said labour had successfully secured the commitment of the government towards their demands, after three days of negotiation.

The workers had on Wednesday embarked a one-week warning strike to demand for the immediate implementation of the new minimum wage, the abolition of the pension reform bill, the payment of gratuities, payment of an outstanding six years leave allowances, three years promotion and 134 months unpaid pension, among others.

But calling off the strike, Bankole said the state government agreed to commence the implementation of the signed new minimum wage from next month and called on all workers in the State to go back to their duty posts.

“The Organised Labour in the State has decided to call off the on going industrial action.

“We want to call on our members across the State that we have been able to get the commitment of the government as to their welfare matters hence the strike is hereby called off”, the labour leader said.

Earlier in his address, the SSG said MoU was the reflection of amicable resolutions reached by the parties.

He said both parties shifted grounds despite their constraints and differences to resolve the industrial dispute in the interest of the state.