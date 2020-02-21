Judex Okoro, Calabar

Organised labour in Cross River State has issued Governor Ben Ayade a seven-day ultimatum to pay the new minimum wage or face industrial crisis.

In a statement in Calabar, yesterday by Julius Nkoij and John Odey, chairman and secretary, Public Service Negotiating Council respectively, the union regretted the breakdown of negotiation and wondered why the governor promised during election that he would pay once the Federal Government concludes its side of the bargain.

“Following the breakdown of minimum wage negotiation and the refusal of the government to implement promotions of civil/public servants deactivated from the payroll from September 2019, the organised labour, at a meeting, resolved to issue to government, a seven-day ultimatum effective from February 21 to 27, to address the issues.

“Failure to attend to these issues on or before the midnight of February 27, we will have no other option than to embark on industrial action to press home our demands,” the union said in the statement.