From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has directed the Head of Service to convene a meeting with the negotiation Council for the signing of final agreement and consequential adjustment on the N30,000 new minimum wage in the state.

He noted that the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the implementation of the minimum wage which commenced in October, 2020.

Lalong disclosed this on Saturday during the celebration of International Workers’ Day, held at the Rwang Pam Stadium Jos, Plateau State.

He said he was glad that his administration has continued to foster a harmonious working relationship with Labour and assured that he shall continue to do his best in meeting the expectations of the workers.

“You will recall that this economic distortion made us to suspend the implementation of the New Minimum Wage which was to commence in March 2020. However, despite the pandemic and the harsh economic realities, we commenced the payment in October 2020 and have not stopped since then.

“Government has officially concluded negotiations with labour on the implementation of the thirty thousand naira minimum wage and consequential adjustments. I have therefore directed the Head of Service to convene the Joint Negotiating Council next week for the official signing of the final agreement.”

He appealed to members of JUSUN and PASAN to call off their strike as the issues of autonomy for the Judiciary and Legislature have been resolved and implementation is about to start.

“In Plateau, we have already started by putting in place the machinery for implementation. Last week I was in Abuja where several meetings were held and final resolutions reached. All Governors including myself have agreed to implement autonomy.

“I appeal to the members of ASUP to call off their strike so that we can sit down and resolve the grievances they have.”

NLC Chairman, Comrade Eugene Manji applauded Lalong for his friendly disposition and efforts to improve the welfare of workers not only through salary payment but also payment of pension and other entitlements.

He appealed to the Government to look into the issue of Hill Station Hotel and ASTC whose employees have been having challenges with accessing their pending salary arrears.