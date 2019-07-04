Fred Itua, Abuja

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, appealed to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to shelve the proposed industrial action due to delay in the implementation of the N30, 000 minimum wage.

Lawan made the appeal when the executives of the NLC and the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN), led by Ayuba Wabba and Sunday Sabiyi visited him in Abuja.

He called for further understanding and patriotism, adding that some States have started paying the agreed minimum wage.

He said: “We should not encourage personal issue to overshadow our collective responsibility to nation building. We will journey with you to ensure absolute implementation of the minimum wage by the Federal government.”

He urged PASAN to collaborate with the management and leadership of the National Assembly. He also urged them to present issue-base arguments instead on engaging on strikes

Wabba later presented a congratulatory card to Lawan, just as he pledged the commitment and collaboration of labour unions to legislators.