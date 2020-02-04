Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Labour, yesterday, issued a 14-day ultimatum to the Anambra State government to commence the implementation of the minimum wage and its consequential adjustments or face industrial action.

In a communiqué at the end of its Executive Council meeting in Awka on the implementation of the new minimum wage and its consequential adjustment by the state government signed by the Chairman of Joint Negotiating Council (JNC), Jibike Ikenna; state Chairman of Nigeria Labour Council (NLC), Jerry Nnubia, and three others, organised labour decried the refusal of the Anambra government to honour agreements reached on the minimum wage.

“Labour is dissatisfied over the non implementation of the agreement reached with the state government on January 24, on the new minimum wage. We frown at the non issuance of circular on the agreed salary chart of the new minimum wage by the Office of Head of Service of Anambra State prior to the payment of the new minimum wage in January 2020 as agreed between government and organised labour.

“Consequent upon this, labour, hereby, gives the Anambra State government 14-days ultimatum with effect from Tuesday,February 4, to implement the agreement on the new minimum wage. If at the end of this ultimatum, government fails to properly implement the minimum wage,labour in Anambra may no longer guarantee the industrial peace presently existing in the state,” the communiqué said.