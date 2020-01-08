Linus Oota, Lafia

Nasarawa State governor, Abdullahi Sule yesterday inaugurated the New Minimum Wage Consequential Adjustment Committee for the state with a directive to submit its report within three weeks.

The committee, which has 23 members and been chaired by the Deputy Governor Emmanuel Akabe, was inaugurated by the governor at the Government House, Lafia alongside the committee on Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

During the ceremony, Sule pointed out that government’s decision in setting up the committees should not be misunderstood.

He added that it was not meant to infringe on the rights and privileges of workers in particular, nor in any way to cause hardship to the citizens of the State.

“However, the state government is not unaware of the outstanding promotions, arrears and proper placements of the civil servants in the state.

‘‘In this regard, a committee has been constituted to advise government on how best to implement the promotions.”

The governor directed the committee to develop a template for the implementation of the new salary structure in Nasarawa State.

He continued that the inauguration of the committee on IGR was the determination of his administration to improve the revenue profile of the state.

“This is to provide us with sumptuous alternative sources of revenue generation as a vista for improved expenditure on projects, programmes and policies geared towards the overall development of our dear state.

‘‘This is because the only way to galvanize the state’s economy is by strengthening all revenue accruing sources of the state,” he said.

Sule, therefore, charged the committee on Internally Generated Revenue, (IGR to identify all sources of generating revenues in the state within the confines of the law and workout mechanisms of harnessing the revenues by developing a database of all IGR in the state.

“The committee on IGR is to device and monitor the collection of the IGR from all sources and ensure their remittance to the Treasury Single Account (TSA),” he concluded.