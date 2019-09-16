The Senior Staff Association of Universities, Teaching Hospitals, Research Institutes and Associated Institutions has called on President Muhamadu Buhari to expedite action on the full implementation of the National Minimum Wage.

SSAUTHRIAI made the call in a communique signed by its sectoral chairman, Felix Uwadiae and Secretary, Ademola Olajire, in Abuja, yesterday. The trade union expressed displeasure over the “partial implementation of the national new minimum wage.”

The union also pleaded with the government to reconsider its plan to close the nation’s borders because prices of foodstuffs had gone high. The communique reads, “The council-in-session appreciates Mr President for signing the new national minimum wage bill into law.

“However, the union shows its displeasure in the partial implementation of the new national minimum wage. We, therefore, urges Mr. President to expedite action in its full implementation.”