Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Enugu State chapter, yesterday, said that its seven-day ultimatum to the state government to meet up with its demands or face an industrial action was not a threat, but reality.

NUT had on October 2 issued the ultimatum to the state government to pay primary school teachers the new 30,000 minimum wage or face industrial action as from October 9.

The state government, has however, said it has constituted a committee to resolve all contending issues with NUT.

Commissioner for Information, Prof. Uche Eze told Daily Sun that “the state government has a committee working with NUT to resolve all contending issues. I believe that the committee is capable and everyone should give the time.”

Explaining the reason behind the ultimatum, Chairman of NUT in the state, Nweke Odo, said despite discussions and promises, it was obvious that the state government was not ready to pay primary school teachers the wage.

“Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi graciously approved the payment of N30, 000 minimum wage with its special adjustment for the workers of Enugu state. Unfortunately, they said that teachers in primary school sector are not part of the minimum wage and by March,NUT in Enugu State, gave them 21 days ultimatum to pay or we call the teachers out of the classrooms.

“The 21 days expired into the lockdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so NUT had to soft-pedal, but thank God the pandemic is almost over and we had to give them another seven days ultimatum starting from last Friday, October 2. The seven days will expire by October 9, that is on Friday,” he said.

He said the union could no longer watch as other state workers enjoy the new minimum wage to the exclusion of primary school teachers.