The labour movement in Kwara has issued a 14-day ultimatum to the state government to resolve all issues relating to the new minimum wage.

The movement gave the ultimatum in a communique issued at the end of its meeting in Ilorin on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the movement is made up of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the Joint Negotiating Council (JNC).

NAN also reports that the communique was jointly signed by the chairmen of the NLC, TUC and NJC, Alhaji Issa Ore, Mr Kolawole Olumoh and Mallam Saliu Suleiman respectively.

The communiqué, a copy of which was made available to NAN in Ilorin, stated that the meeting resolved that labour representatives in the minimum wage committee should reject the minimum wage committee by the state government.

It also urged workers in the state to go on a three-day fasting and prayers, beginning from Feb. 5, for their demands on the minimum wage to be achieved.

The movement also debunked the alleged submission by the state Commissioner for Finance and Planning on a radio programme that the committee had concluded on the table for the new minimum wage in the state.

It, however, commended the workers in the state for their unity and doggedness as well as the commitment of labour leaders to achieving the set goals. (NAN)