From Charity Nwakaudu and Emmanuel Oguike, Abuja

The Federal Government has commended the efforts of the Council of Nigerian Mining Engineers and Geoscientists (COMEG) for striving to discharge their mandate of continuous registration of professionals in the sector, as a way to stamp out quackery and other unethical practices bedevilling the extractive industry. The Minister, Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite, said this at the 11th Induction ceremony of 214 Professionals into the Council of Nigerian Mining Engineers and Geoscientists (COMEG) in Abuja. He said the ministry would continue to support COMEG in its laudable objectives by providing the conducive atmosphere required for its operations.

Adegbite further added that the ministry is working with COMEG for the review of the COMEG Act which would bring the council at par with similar councils, making it more responsive to its professionals.

“We are also working with COMEG and its affiliate associations to ensure that registered professionals get full recognition in all spheres of their endeavour as obtained in other councils,” the minister added.

Earlier in his welcome address, the COMEG chairman, Dr Ebimotimi Godspower Okpoi, explained the reason behind the amount paid by the inductees for registration. “The council is fighting quackery in the profession, and in reducing the level of quackery in the field a lot needs to be done and a lot of capital is required.” He said COMEG is a body empowered by the law of the Federal Government of Nigeria to regulate the training of those to practise in the profession.

