From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Federal Government in demonstrating it’s commitment towards ensuring increased revenue in the mineral sector has tasked operators in the country to carry out responsible mining for the benefit of all.

The Minister of State Mines and Steel Development Dr. Uchechukwu Sampson Ogah stated this during his facility tour of BUA Cement, Okpella, Edo State on his 3-day Working visit to the state recently.

According to him, operating within Mining Extant Laws would engender peaceful coexistence between operators and host communities. He encouraged them to maintain good community relationship for enhanced production, stating that maximum production of the plant would be of immense benefit to the Federal Government and create jobs for lots of Nigerians.

Dr. Ogah noted that the interaction with Mining Operators would enable government know the challenges faced by operators and interven by profering solution. He added that the Ministry is committed towards helping them succeed. Saying, “the success of the plant makes the Ministry happy”.

The Minister enjoined the Management to consider the request of the community and provide mast for cellular services for them, asking that they speak with cellular service providers on behalf of the community.

The Plant Director, Engr. Ahmed Idris, while revealing that 98% of raw materials used for production were sourced in the vicinity, stated that the Plant had two lines with a production capacity of 3 million tonnes each. He disclosed that they were planning to have more lines of production.

The Minister who was accompanied by the Edo State Commissioner, Ministry of Mining, Oil and Gas, Ethan Uzamere, the Zonal Mines Officer, Abdulkadir Adamu, the Ministry’s entourage also visited Okpella Cement Plc (Dangote) and Zhong xin quarry all located in the northern part of the state.