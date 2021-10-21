From Gyang Bere, Jos

Director General and Chief Executive of the Nigerian Institute of Mining and Geosciences (NIMG), Jos Prof. Bolaji Hassan said the institute is position to drive federal government’s economic diversification from oil to mining sector if it is well funded.

He noted that mining is poised to generate huge revenue for the federal government if artisans miners are harness together to gain value for the mineral the explore.

Prof. Hassan disclosed this on Thursday while speaking with Journalists in Jos and said lack of funding has posed serious set back to the growth and development of the Institution.

The D-G, who said the institute, established in 2007 to ensure training and retraining of experts in the mining industry has not meets its desired goals owing to paucity of funds

He explained that the institute is one of the least funded among all the agencies under the Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development.

“In an effort to move from oil to mining, the institute has the capacity because it has collaboration with some Universities to train and produce some mining Engineers who will drive the process of economic diversification from oil to the mining sector.”

He explained that “NIMG was established in 2007 as a centre if excellence in post graduate diploma and skills training of mining engineers, geoscientists and artisans, respectively

“It has facilities required for training, research and acquisition of practical skills in all aspects of mineral resources development.

“But one of the major challenges currently facing the institute is poor funding; we are one of the lowest funded agencies under the federal ministry of mines and steel development.

“If this institute is properly funded, we will be able to compete favourably and be one of the best in the world.

“So, ware hoping that government will improve our funding to enable optional performance and productivity toward the development of the mining industry in the country,”he said.

Hassan, however, said that the management of institute would not rest on its oars but put more efforts toward meeting it’s mandate.

Meanwhile, the Manager NIMG Consult, Mrs Florence Abia said the Institute has concluded arrangements to hold the maiden edition of its annual Public Lecture, Investiture and Award ceremony on November 10.

She said that the event would open up new vistas for the morning industry in the country, adding that it would also be a gathering of critical stakeholders in the industry.

The manager explained that the event which would hold in Abuja, has the theme “National Peace and Security a Catalyst for Mineral Exploitation in Nigeria”

She added that it would be a meeting ground for stakeholders to brainstorm and fashion out ways of boosting the economy of the country through mining.

“We are putting together this event to remote the growth and development, and open up new networks in the mining industry.

“It will boost the interest of stakeholders in the mining industry with a view of boosting the economy of the country.

“It will also be an avenue where states will showcase their natural resources in order to attract investors from within and outside the country,”she said.

